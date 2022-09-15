NEWS AND OPINION:

Those who miss their daily talk-radio date with the late Rush Limbaugh have something to look forward to. A new book soon will arrive titled “Radio’s Greatest of All Time” which presents a collection of his most iconic on-air moments, speeches and personal audio recordings — as curated by his widow Kathryn Adams Limbaugh and his brother, David Limbaugh.

The 512-page book also includes significant commentary from former President Donald Trump, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, among other contributors.

“Rush was uniquely brilliant on politics and culture, and nothing better demonstrates that than his own words,” said David Limbaugh in a written statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

“Rush was an extraordinary American patriot and family to millions on the radio,” added Mrs. Limbaugh, also in a written statement. “He inspired so many lives with unwavering optimism and humor. Rush loved this country with all of his heart. His incredible timeless lessons will continue on through all of us.”

The book will be published by Threshold Editions on Oct. 25, but it is now available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online sources. More information can be found at OfficialRushLimbaugh.com.

“Throughout his life, Rush Limbaugh never forgot his core values, his sense of humility, or his care for you – his extended family,” the publisher said in an advance note to readers.

THE DESANTIS PRESS

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has kept the media busy. The press spent the first part of the week analyzing his potential as a heavyweight GOP leader and potential presidential hopeful.

“Is Ron DeSantis the future of the Republican Party?” asked The New York Times as the week got underway.

“Ron DeSantis is the only Republican who can beat Trump,” suggested The Washington Post.

“DeSantis uses federal cash to bolster his agenda” reported Politico.

News organizations quickly switched into provocative mode on Thursday to credit Mr. DeSantis for airlifting two planeloads of hopeful migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. When the migrant flights took off, headlines followed:

“DeSantis sent 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard by plane as an anti-liberal stunt,” declared Business Insider.

“Massachusetts Dems react after DeSantis transports migrants into ritzy Martha’s Vineyard: ‘Evil and inhumane,’” noted Fox News.

Despite all the hubbub Mr. DeSantis still crafted a clear take-away message for media, migrants and the general public alike Thursday, and a message meant to last right through the weekend:

“We are not a sanctuary state,” the governor said during a press conference as he wrapped up the week’s events.

EAGER REPUBLICANS

Some precise political research from Ballotpedia reveals an interesting trend.

“More Republicans are running for Congress this year than in either 2020 or 2018, and Republicans make up a larger percentage of major party congressional candidates than in either year,” the research organization said in a new analysis.

“In the House, each election year since 2018 has had fewer Democrats and more Republicans run. In the Senate, both parties have more candidates running this year than in either 2020 or 2018, although more Republicans are running than Democrats. This year, 2,422 major party candidates appeared on the primary ballot for 474 seats in Congress. That included 34 U.S. Senate seats, all 435 U.S. House seats, and the seats of five of the six non-voting delegates to the U.S. House,” the analysis said.

“Of the 2,422 candidates who appeared on primary ballots, 989, or 41%, were Democrats, and 1,433, or 59%, were Republicans,” the precise numbers noted.

In the U.S. Senate bout, there were 304 major party candidates on the primary ballot this year, including 119 Democrats, or 39% of all candidates who ran, and 185 Republicans, or 61% of all candidates who ran.

In the U.S. House competition, there were 2,118 major party candidates on the primary ballot this year, including 870 Democrats, or 41% of all candidates who ran, and 1,248 Republicans, or 59% of all candidates who ran.

Find lots more campaign data at Ballotpedia.org

CHRIS PLANTE’S DEBUT

NewsMax TV reveals that nationally syndicated talk radio host Chris Plante will debut as host of “The Biden Chronicles with Chris Plante” — which premieres Sunday at 8:30 p.m. EDT.

“The series explores the 46th president’s grappling with the press, economy, foreign affairs and examines the president’s mental acuity. New episodes — sometimes humorous, often cringe-worthy and even downright scary — appear each week. They feature scores of clips featuring President Biden as he tackles and sometimes stumbles with the daily responsibilities of the presidency,” the network advised.

The new series has been produced by Meath Television Media, founded by veteran TV and film producer Jason Killian Meath, a creative political and cultural force who is based in the nation’s capital.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Linden Lodge, a historic riverfront estate built in 1915 on five acres in Kankakee, Ill. Five bedrooms, three baths, parlor, family room, formal living and dining rooms, original ceiling beams, large sunroom with fireplace; 3,750 square feet. Custom chef’s kitchen with butler’s pantry, custom patterned flooring, massive garden room with indoor pool, Brick paver patio, two-car garage, 425 feet of riverfront footage, century-old trees. Priced at $684,000 through Redfin.com; enter 11481149 in the search function.

POLL DU JOUR

• 55% of registered U.S. voters say inflation in the U.S. is “not at all” under control; 79% of Republicans, 63% of independents and 29% of Democrats agree.

• 59% of men and 51% of women also agree.

• 32% say inflation is “somewhat” under control; 15% of Republicans, 29% of independents and 49% of Democrats agree.

• 27% of men and 36% of women also agree.

• 9% say inflation is “mostly” under control; 5% of Republicans, 5% of independents and 15% of Democrats agree.

• 9% of men and 9% of women also agree.

• 3% say inflation is “completely” under control; 2% of Republicans, 2% of independents and 5% of Democrats agree.

• 3% of men and 3% of women also agree.

SOURCE: A Fox News poll of 1,201 registered U.S. voters conducted Sept. 9-12.

