The White House said it is enthused by positive data showing a slowdown in the spread of monkeypox but warned that progress is uneven across the U.S. and minority men are not getting enough vaccines.

Federal officials stressed they will keep the pedal to the metal, one day after members of Congress excoriated health agencies for a slow start in rolling out tests and vaccines when the virus showed up earlier this year.

“Overall, new case numbers are down nearly 50% since early August. And in places like Atlanta, where we’ve worked closely with the public health community to surge vaccines and information around events like Black Pride, the rate of new cases has steadily declined,” White House Monkeypox Coordinator Robert Fenton said. “In D.C., the new cases have declined 20%, on average, per week since a peak in mid-July.”

Monkeypox is endemic to Africa but popped up in the U.S. and other countries in the spring. The rate of new infection appears to be slowing across the country but lawmakers in both parties have faulted the administration for a slow start to the response.

The lion’s share of the nearly 23,000 cases of monkeypox reported in the U.S. has occurred in gay men, though anyone can catch the virus through close contact with an infected person.

“Over the last several weeks, we’ve been pleased to see a decline in the growth of new cases here and abroad, though there are areas of the U.S. where the rate of rise in new cases is still increasing. We approach this news with cautious optimism,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Federal officials credited their vaccine program and polling that shows more people are aware of the disease, which is rarely fatal but causes a painful rash. They also said some people are deciding to reduce sexual partners to avoid potential exposure.

“The administration’s strategy is working,” Mr. Fenton said.

The pilot program for vaccinations administered nearly 11,000 doses of monkeypox shots at gay pride events in New Orleans, Atlanta, Oakland, California and Charlotte, North Carolina.

“These efforts are reaching Black and brown communities, a top priority of this administration,” said Mr. Fenton.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health said a late-stage human trial began Sept. 8 to study the effectiveness of tecovirimat, or TPOXX, against monkeypox.

The treatment is approved for human use against smallpox but is being used against monkeypox under a more limited “compassionate use” provision.

Scientists want to test how effective the treatment is against monkeypox versus a placebo.

NIH is also conducting a clinical trial to shore up evidence behind the administration’s decision to stretch doses of the Jynneos vaccine by administering the vaccine intradermally, or just beneath the top level of the skin, to produce a robust response while using less vaccine.

The study will compare the intradermal method to more traditional administration methods.

The Jynneos vaccine is given in two doses, 28 days apart, and Dr. Walensky said it is important for people to return for the second dose to get maximum protection against monkeypox. Some communities delayed second shots earlier in the outbreak, due to fears about constrained supply, though the CDC is seeing an uptick in the successful administration of second doses.

Officials said they remain worried that progress is uneven across the country. Also, Black and Hispanic men have received a smaller share of the Jynneos vaccine than white men, according to federal data.

“Our work is far from over,” Deputy Monkeypox Coordinator Demetre Daskalakis said. “We know that sustained community outreach will make the difference.”

Dr. Daskalakis said the administration is freeing up 10,000 vials, or up to 50,000 doses of vaccine, for a pilot program that allows for a “hyper-local” response in communities of color.

