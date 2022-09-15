Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has an “emergency” dental situation that he says requires him to temporarily leave the Los Angeles prison where he awaits trial on additional sex crime charges.

Lawyers for the former film producer, 70, said that the medic staff at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility offered him two choices during recent visits: Pull the teeth without replacement or leave them to rot, according to the New York Post.

Weinstein told the judge it was an “emergency” and that he will “pay for the dentist … it will be one trip and one trip only” at his pre-trial hearing Wednesday.

“I’m in pain every day. I have cavities and I can’t eat because I’m missing teeth,” Weinstein said, the Post reported.

The judge told Weinstein’s lawyer to submit a request for her to review. Weinstein’s trial is slated for Oct. 10.

Weinstein is already serving 23 years after a New York jury found him guilty of sex crimes in 2020.

He is facing trial for 11 counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles after pleading not guilty in 2021, according to Business Insider.

