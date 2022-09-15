President Biden may not be worried about inflation, but Republicans are betting that the voters are.

The Republican State Leadership Committee released a digital ad campaign Thursday hitting Democrats for raising taxes or blocking GOP tax-relief proposals in seven battleground states even as the nation struggles with high inflation.

“It’s fourth down for your family’s budget and you need a plan that will stop crushing inflation, but Colorado Democrats stick to Biden’s playbook: higher taxes,” said the football-themed ad.

The pocketbook-focused message comes with Republicans, who already control 62 of 99 state legislative chambers, seeking to flip chambers in Colorado, Maine, Minnesota and Nevada, as well as hold their majorities in Michigan, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

Under the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights, tax increases must be approved by voters, but the Democratic-controlled legislature approved fee hikes last year on gasoline and diesel fuel; online shopping deliveries; and Uber and Lyft rides.

The legislature approved a bill in May providing temporary property-tax relief, but last year allowed school districts to raise property taxes.

“Four tax hikes during a recession? That’s the wrong play for Colorado. Let’s beat Colorado Democrats this November,” the ad says.

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee has emphasized abortion access, education funding and warnings about “MAGA loyalists” in its messaging ahead of the November election, while the Republicans have concentrated on the economy.

“The choice for voters when it comes to state legislative races this November is simple: Republicans will tackle inflation by getting spending under control and putting more money into the pockets of their constituents through tax cuts, while Democrats are in lockstep with Joe Biden’s radical policies that fumbled away our thriving economy,” said RSLC President Dee Duncan.

Asked Tuesday by reporters if he were worried about inflation, Mr. Biden said, “No, I’m not, because we’re talking about one-tenth of 1 percent.” The consumer price index increased by 0.1% in August while the year-to-year inflation rate was 8.3%, down from 8.5% in July.

