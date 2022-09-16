Alaska is bracing for one of its worst storms in years as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok bring fierce winds and heavy rains from the Bering Sea to the west coast on Friday and through the weekend.

“Very strong winds, heavy rain and high surf are just a few of the hazards expected,” the National Weather Service said.

Residents should brace for winds of 40 mph to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph, according to NWS.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive,” the high-wind warning said.

The NWS also warned that numerous roads will be closed due to flooding and critical infrastructure in Nome and other parts of the west coast could be inundated.

“Highest water levels are expected Saturday morning through Saturday evening,” the service said. “Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.