Federal authorities arrested and charged a Massachusetts woman with making a false bomb threat toward Boston Children’s Hospital. The hospital has faced criticism from across the country over its health care program providing for transgender youths.

Catherine Leavy of Westfield, Massachusetts is accused of having made a bomb threat on Aug. 30, telling the hospital in a phone call, “‘There is a bomb on the way to the hospital. You better evacuate everybody, you sickos.’”

Boston Children’s Hospital was placed on lockdown, but investigators found no explosive devices when they did a sweep of the facility.

Law enforcement traced the call to a phone number believed to be owned by Ms. Leavy, and said they recovered the phone used to make the bomb threat Thursday.

During an interview with the FBI, Ms. Leavy “expressed disapproval” of the hospital, according to the Associated Press.

If convicted of “making threatening communications in interstate commerce,” Ms. Leavy faces “up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.”

U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael Rollins condemned the harassment of the hospital.

“This alleged conduct is disturbing to say the least. The people that work at Children’s Hospital and the parents that bring their loved ones to Children’s Hospital are under enough stress,” Ms. Rollins told the AP.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.