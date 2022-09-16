Utah drivers are the nation’s most aggressive, according to road rage rankings released by Forbes Advisor.

In Utah, which received a 100 out of 100 score, 76% of drivers reported being honked at, and 58% said they had received a rude or offensive gesture while on the road.

Missouri came in close second, receiving a 99.62 out of 100 road rage score. Of the Missourians surveyed, 8% said that other drivers had brandished guns at or shot them, the highest rate of gun-related road rage nationwide.

Maryland drivers were ranked seventh highest in automotive anger with a score of 89.29, while Virginia drivers were ranked the seventh least confrontational with a score of 71.24.

North Dakota drivers were ranked the least confrontational nationwide.

States were scored on a weighted rubric, with different actions by drivers counting for different percentages of the final score. Forbes, which released the survey Monday, breaks down the scores as:

• Bumped, rammed into or otherwise damaged my car on purpose: 15% of the score.

• Followed me then got out of their vehicle to yell at or fight with me: 15% of the score.

• Forced my car off the road: 15% of the score.

• Pointed a gun at me or shot at me: 15% of the score.

• Cut me off on purpose: 10% of the score.

• Exceeded the speed limit to block my car from changing lanes: 10% of the score.

• Honked at me in frustration: 5% of the score.

• Made rude or offensive gestures at me: 5% of the score.

• Tailgated my car: 5% of the score.

• Yelled at me, insulted me, cursed at me or made threats: 5% of the score.

Forbes surveyed 5,000 drivers who own a car, with at least 100 drivers surveyed from every state.

The most common aggressive driving moves were honking at 63%, tailgating at 62%, rude gesturing at 45% and being cut off at 43%.

While some actions, like honking or gesturing, are relatively innocuous, drivers have also witnessed accidents caused by aggressive driving.

Of the survey’s respondents, 23% know someone who has been injured in a road rage-related accident; 22% reported witnessing such an accident themselves.

Losing control of a vehicle was also a common result of the angry driving that respondents witnessed; 19% of surveyed drivers saw a raging driver lose control of their vehicle, while 16% saw a third driver lose control due to someone else’s confrontational driving.

As to why drivers engage in rage, reasons varied, from stress and anger from before they took the wheel to frustration with slow and incompetent drivers. The highest-ranked cause of road rage, at 31%, was others driving inappropriately first.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.