Around 50 migrants arrived outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ official Washington, D.C. residence on Saturday morning, marking the third bus sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott who is cracking down on illegal immigration in his state.

The bus, which carried people mostly from Venezuela, included a one-month-old baby. Upon arrival, aid workers took the migrants to a local shelter.

Separately, three more buses carrying migrants arrived in New York City on Saturday morning.

Mr. Abbott announced his plans to ship migrants to so-called sanctuary cities to send a message to the Biden administration about its loose border policies.

Republicans have long attacked Ms. Harris over her assertions that the southern border is secure and her not visiting the border, despite being named the Biden administration’s point person on the issue.

“Our supposed Border Czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has yet to even visit the border to see firsthand the impact of the open border policies she has helped implement, even going so far as to claim the border is ‘secure,’” Mr. Abbott said in a press release this week. “Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington D.C., until President Biden and Border Czar Harris step up and do their jobs to secure the border.”

Two other buses were sent to Ms. Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s home at the Naval Observatory on Thursday.

A plane carrying migrants sent by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrived at Martha’s Vineyard earlier this week.

The White House denounced the tactics as “political theater” that used human beings as props.

Ms. Harris echoed the sentiment in an interview with VICE News, where she accused GOP governors of reaching the “height of irresponsibility.”

“They’re playing games. These are political stunts with real human beings who are fleeing harm,” Ms. Harris said. “I think it is the height of irresponsibility, much less — just, grankly, a dereliction of duty, when you are an elected leader, to play those kinds of games with human life and human beings. If you think there is a problem, be part of the solution.”

