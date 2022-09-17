President Biden met with the families of Russian detainees Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan at the White House on Friday, reaffirming his commitment to bringing the two individuals home.

Mr. Biden met with the families separately for the first time since the U.S. citizens were detained in Russia.

“The president appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Brittney and Paul from those who love them the most, and acknowledged that every minute they are being held is a minute too long,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The Biden administration has long been working on the release of Ms. Griner and Mr. Whelan, saying that helping Americans wrongfully detained abroad is its top priority.

In July, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States had put forth a proposal for the release of both detainees.

Ms. Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, said she trusted Mr. Biden to get Brittney back in the country.

“It wasn’t a meeting where the president told me the news that I want to hear. It wasn’t that, but it was one of those pivotal meetings where … it allowed me to have confidence in what he’s doing right now,” Cherelle Griner told CNN.

Paul Whelan’s brother, David, reasserted that sentiment, saying it “means a lot” for the president to reaffirm his commitment to the matter.

Ms. Griner was detained by Russian authorities in February for carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

She pleaded guilty to drug charges, but said she had accidentally packed the drugs. Ms. Griner was sentenced to nine years and issued a fine of $16,400.

Mr. Whelan has been imprisoned in Russia for more than three years after being convicted on espionage charges that he denies. He was given a 16-year prison sentence in a trial deemed unfair by U.S. officials.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.