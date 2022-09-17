Sen. Lindsey Graham had allegedly referred to former President Donald Trump as a “lying motherf***er” during the first impeachment trial pushed by Democrats.

The remark came during a meeting with Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, the authors of The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021, around the time of Mr. Trump’s first impeachment. The new book will be released on Tuesday.

“He’s a lying motherf***er,” Mr. Graham reportedly said, adding that he thought the push to impeach him by Democrats was insane.

The South Carolina Republican added that Mr. Trump could do anything and not lose the support of the Republican Party.

“He could kill fifty people on our side and it wouldn’t matter,” he said.

Mr. Graham has had an inconsistent relationship with Mr. Trump.

The senator blamed the former president for his role in the 2021 Capitol riot, but has expressed confidence in him receiving the 2024 nomination.

Mr. Graham also blasted Mr. Trump, after he sought pardons for the Capitol rioters, calling it a “bad idea.”

Mr. Trump retaliated by labeling Mr. Graham as a Republican-in-name-only.

“Lindsey Graham’s wrong. I mean, Lindsey’s a nice guy, but he’s a RINO,” Mr. Trump said after the senator’s comments. “Lindsey Graham doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about if he says that.”

