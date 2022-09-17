Friday night lights turned into Friday night fights at Gaithersburg High School Friday between players on the Gaithersburg and Northwest High School football teams.

Kyle Walsh witnessed the bench-clearing brawl between the Gaithersburg Trojans and Northwest Jaguars, capturing part of it on video.

Didn’t catch the whole thing. But both benches are cleared. Games called pic.twitter.com/tbwP2t3Yd2 — Kyle Walsh (@Kdub_335) September 17, 2022

Both Gaithersburg and Montgomery County police showed up to help clear the field and the crowd. One unidentified person was found with a knife and taken into custody.

Authorities indicated that no spectators were involved in the clash. Some scuffles broke out outside the school after the game, according to Fox 5.

One school staff member was injured and treated by medical personnel. The injury was not life-threatening.

The game was called over, with one minute and 15 seconds left in the third quarter. Northwest won the contest 14-0.

Montgomery County Public Schools has temporarily suspended football for both high schools, and will pursue disciplinary action against participants in the fighting.

“MCPS strongly condemns the abhorrent and unacceptable behavior that occured at the football game last night… The district is swiftly moving to develop and implement enhanced measures for safety at any athletic event,” the school district said.

