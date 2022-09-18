The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and negative headlines about former President Donald Trump are buoying Democrats’ chances heading into the midterms, according to a poll released Sunday.

Voters are evenly split — 46% to 46% — over which party they want to control Congress, an NBC News survey showed, as Republicans hope to gain seats in an election year that typically bodes well for the opposing party of the sitting president.

President Biden’s approval rating ticked up to 45%, while Mr. Trump’s was at 34% amid the Department of Justice’s investigation into mishandling classified documents.

Democrats outpaced Republicans by 22 percentage points when it came to which party voters prefer to handle the issue of abortion.

But there were also promising factors for Republicans in the survey, particularly with the economy.

Amid soaring inflation, 63% said their income is trailing the cost of living and 58% disapprove of Mr. Biden’s handling of the economy. His approval rating is only 36% with independents, 43% with suburban voters and 47% among seniors — all key demographics.

The poll was conducted Sept. 9-13 among 1,000 registered voters, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

