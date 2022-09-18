President Biden on Sunday night signaled his intent to run for reelection in 2024 but said he has not made “a firm decision” about seeking a second term.

“Look, my intention as I said to begin with, is that I would run again,” Mr. Biden said in an interview with the CBS show “60 Minutes.” “But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen.”

Mr. Biden and White House officials have repeatedly insisted that he plans to run in 2024 when he’ll be 81. But they haven’t firmly declared that he’ll run again because election laws require candidates to cap funding and disclose donors once they make their intentions official.

While the president reaffirmed his intention to run again for office, he emphasized that the decision was not yet final. Mr. Biden said he’ll decide whether to run after the midterm elections.

“It’s much too early to make that kind of decision,” he said. “What I’m doing is my job. I’m gonna do that job and within the time frame that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do.”

After interviewer Scott Pelley noted that Mr. Biden is already the oldest sitting president ever, Mr. Biden joked, “pretty good shape, huh?”

