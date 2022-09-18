NEWS AND OPINION:

The world formally bids a respectful and affectionate farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday during her state funeral — forecast to draw a record-breaking worldwide audience of 4.1 billion, according to Wired.com, an industry source.

In the meantime, Inside the Beltway adds this addendum to the mix — a list of Her Majesty’s 10 favorite songs, as compiled by the BBC in 2016. Here they are, listed in no particular order by title and artist, followed by the year they were released, composed or published:

“Oklahoma!” (Howard Keel), 1946.

“Anything You Can Do” from “Annie Get Your Gun” (Dolores Gray and Bill Johnson), 1950.

“Sing” (Gary Barlow and the Commonwealth Band featuring the Military Wives Choir), 2012.

“Cheek to Cheek” (Fred Astaire), 1935.

“The White Cliffs Of Dover” (Vera Lynn), 1942.

“Leaning on a Lamp Post” (George Formby), 1937.

“Praise, My Soul, The King Of Heaven,” a traditional Christian hymn based on Psalm 103, 1834.

“The Lord is My Shepherd,” a traditional Christian hymn based on Psalm 23, 1650.

“Medley,” a compilation of 21 popular dance tunes and standards by the Lester Lanin Orchestra, 1957.

“Regimental March Milanollo,” a British military march and state ceremonial music (The Band of the Coldstream Guards), 1837.

WALK THE WALK

Should self-proclaimed “sanctuary cities” actually provide sanctuary for migrants who are actually seeking shelter? One veteran Republican observer insists that these cities should step up to the task.

“Sanctuary cities should welcome illegals. I think it makes perfect sense for Texas, Arizona, Florida, and others overrun by illegal immigrants to ‘share’ the opportunities these illegals bring into their communities. Sanctuary cities played the politics of supporting open borders from afar and should feel the impact at home,” wrote Saul Anuzis, former chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, in an essay for 60Plus.com, a nonpartisan advocacy group.

“Martha’s Vineyard has some great houses that sit empty most of the year … most can temporarily house MANY illegal immigrants at a time. [Former] President Obama has one of his houses sitting empty virtually year-round … so why not walk the walk?,” he continued,

“Never mind that President Joe Biden has shipped illegal migrants, mostly children, into the U.S. for months now without much attention or scrutiny from the press or Democrats. It’s a fair question, a brilliant political move, and an educational effort for sheltered Americans,” Mr. Anuzis said.

“I say, keep them coming,” he concluded.

GOP GOVERNORS STILL RULE

They’ve got the knack.

“Next time you see a Republican governor, make sure you thank them. Newly released data from the U.S. Labor Department confirms – once again – that Republican policies work. 9 of the top 10 states for jobs recovered since the coronavirus pandemic began are led by Republican governors, and all 10 states have Republican-controlled legislatures,” said Tommy Pigott, rapid response director for the Republican Party.

“Out of the top 18 states with the lowest unemployment rates, 15 are led by Republican governors and 14 have Republican-controlled legislatures,” he said in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

“That’s mighty impressive given the headwinds from Washington, D.C. [President] Biden squandered the recovery he inherited and plunged this country into a recession as Bidenflation surges, but thankfully for people living in red states, Republican governors are here to help,” Mr. Pigott advised.

So. What states are led by these capable GOP governors?

In job recovery, Utah is in first place — followed by Idaho, Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Arizona, Montana, Georgia, Arkansas and Tennessee. Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina is the only Democrat on this particular roster.

Minnesota leads the list of states with the lowest unemployment, according to the Labor Department stats — followed by New Hampshire, Utah, Nebraska, Vernon, North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri, Kansas, and Alabama, Iowa, Virginia, Florida, Idaho, Georgia, Indiana, Montana and Rhode Island.

As far as unemployment is concerned, there are three Democratic governors who made that list. They are Govs. Tim Walz of Minnesota, Laura Kelly of Kansas and Daniel McKee of Rhode Island.

THE SPECTATOR’S REMINDER

It is almost party time for the American Spectator. The venerable publication is planning its 54th Annual Robert L. Brantley Gala in October — a very swell affair to be staged in the (drum roll please) Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City on Oct. 20.

The keynote address will be delivered by former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich. The event itself will honor Byron York, chief political correspondent for the Washington Examiner and a former Spectator reporter.

The organizers, however, want everyone to know that there are still “early bird tickets” available for the get-together — with a 50% discount.

“Save your spot. This is your chance to support courageous, ground-breaking journalists!” the news organization advised in its public notice.

Find the information at Spectator.org/events/gala-page

POLL DU JOUR

• 56% of registered U.S. voters think the Republican Party does a better job dealing with U.S. border security; 20% cite the Democratic Party; 13% cite neither party, 10% say they both would perform on the same level.

• 47% of voters overall think the Republican Party does a better job dealing with the economy; 28% cite the Democratic Party; 12% cite neither party, 12% say they would perform on the same level.

• 46% of voters overall think the Republican Party does a better job dealing with immigration; 29% cite the Democratic Party; 17% cite neither party, 7% say they would perform on the same level.

• 45% of voters overall think the Republican Party does a better job dealing with crime; 22% cite the Democratic Party; 18% cite neither party, 14% say they would perform on the same level.

• 23% of voters overall think the Republican Party does a better job “bringing the country together”; 27% cite the Democratic Party; 39% cite neither party, 10% say they would perform on the same level.

Source: An NBC News poll of 1,000 registered U.S. voters conducted Sept. 9-13.

