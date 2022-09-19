A tourist from Denmark was shot in the back early Sunday morning during a mugging in New York City, according to authorities.

NYPD said that the man, 31, was leaving a party in Manhattan’s Upper West Side at about 3:30 a.m. when a suspect approached him with a gun and demanded that he hand over money and his phone.

“The victim refused and kept walking, and was shot in the back,” police said, according to local community news site West Side Rag.

The Daily Mail reported that the man was taken to St. Luke’s hospital and is in stable condition.

There were no immediate arrests and the investigation is ongoing, according to the NYPD.

