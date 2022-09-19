NEWS AND OPINION:

The sudden arrival of 50 migrants in Martha’s Vineyard in recent days caused an uncomfortable rustling among locals who were not so keen on the idea. The migrants were quickly transported to a military facility on nearby Cape Cod.

Some say this sequence of events showcases an unabashed case of the old “not in my back yard” mindset.

“If you look closely, the open-borders crowd is comprised largely of politicians who don’t live anywhere near the border. They’ve latched onto a crisis that doesn’t affect them in an effort to seem like they’re true humanitarians. When the crisis does arrive at their pristine doorsteps the response is, ‘O-o-h, icky people,’” wrote Stephen Kruiser, senior columnist and associate editor of PJ Media.

“Democrats love making the case that their principles reside on the highest of moral high grounds. When faced with a choice to be the benevolent world-builders that they fancy themselves to be, however, they invariably prove that they’re elitist, classist snobs,” he says.

“Kudos to all of the Republican governors who have spent the last several weeks shining a light on the layers of BS surrounding the Democrats’ open-borders rhetoric. It’s a trap that they’ll keep walking into,” Mr. Kruiser said.

“So let them,” he concluded.

FOR THE LEXICON

“MHRC.”

This intriguing acronym comes from Roger L. Simon, a veteran Hollywood scriptwriter and original founder of the aforementioned PJ Media.

It stands for “Members of the Hypocritical Rich Class” — and Mr. Simon is referring to the “predictable consternation” among the aforementioned residents of Martha’s Vineyard to the prospect of 50 currently homeless visitors from locations far below the southern U.S. border.

Mr. Simon also has a few suggestions for possible destinations for the migrants who arrive in the U.S. from now on. His recommendations include “Aspen, Colorado (especially during an important ‘elite’ conference); Nancy Pelosi’s vineyard in Napa; John Kerry’s private jet before taking off for the next ‘climate’ conference; and the Harvard Kennedy School on the day of Brian Stelter’s first class.”

GAVIN ON THE GO

A headline in “The Wrap” — a news organization focused on entertainment and media — tells all: “California Gov. Gavin Newsom is ‘unequivocally’ running for president if President Biden doesn’t.”

Is the Golden State governor poised to jump in the big race if the president opts out of the 2024 bout? Maybe.

Mr. Newsom is already running political ads in states outside his own, and “is poised to challenge Vice President Kamala Harris,” the publication said.

On top of that, Mr. Newsom — who looks camera-ready and poised for his close-up — has challenged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to a debate on CNN.

“Since you have only one overriding need — attention — let’s take this up and debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day,” Mr. Newsom tweeted.

And the result here?

“Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom debut the sensational politics of 2024,” summarized CNN political reporter Maeve Reston.

WHERE EAGLES FLY

It is a startling reality.

“A host of land, sea, and freshwater animals are more protected under American laws than unborn babies in some states across the nation. In at least six states, an unborn child legally may be killed up until the moment of birth. In these same states, it is illegal to kill or even transport the eggs of a bald or golden eagle without a proper permit,” writes Virginia Allen, a senior news producer and podcast host for The Daily Signal, a publication of The Heritage Foundation.

“Under the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, it is illegal to take, molest or disturb, possess, sell, purchase, barter, offer to sell, purchase or barter, transport, export or import, at any time or in any manner any bald eagle commonly known as the American eagle or any golden eagle, alive or dead, or any part, nest, or egg thereof of the foregoing eagles,” Ms. Allen notes.

She also advises that those who are caught with an eagle egg without a proper permit to do so face up to a $5,000 fine or a year in prison, or both.

“Although the eggs of an eagle are protected across America, the life of an unborn child legally may be terminated through all nine months of pregnancy in Vermont, Alaska, Oregon, New Jersey, Colorado, and New Mexico,” Ms. Allen said.

“There is no doubt that we have grown more callous and coarse in terms of our view on the protection of life in this nation; the comparison of these laws only further proves that,” for Republican presidential-primary candidate Ben Carson told The Daily Signal.

Currently, there are over 1,300 species which are protected under the Endangered Species Act, Ms. Allen noted.

FOXIFIED

Fox News Digital finished August as the top-performing news organization in the online arena, accruing 1.5 billion views at its website from 77 million unique visitors. Those visitors spent a total of 2.9 billion minutes at the site and its many “multiplatform” attractions.

In addition, Fox News social media drew 34.5 million total social interactions, marking the 96th consecutive month that Fox News bested its news competition in that area, this according to Emplifi, an industry source.

During August, the network also sparked 14 million interactions on Facebook, 16 million Instagram interactions and 4.4 million Twitter interactions. On YouTube, Fox News secured the top spot among news brands in video views for the 19th month in a row with over 306 million views.

POLL DU JOUR

• 65% of registered U.S. voters disapprove of the way President Biden is dealing with inflation.

• 62% disapprove of the way he is handling the U.S. economy.

• 60% disapprove of the way he is handling immigration.

• 56% disapprove of the way Mr. Biden is handling his job as president.

• 55% disapprove of the way he is handling foreign policy.

• 52% disapprove of the way he is handling energy policy.

• 51% disapprove of the way he is handling climate change.

SOURCE: A Fox News poll of 1,201 registered U.S. voters conducted Sept. 9-12.

• Follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.

• Jennifer Harper can be reached at jharper@washingtontimes.com.