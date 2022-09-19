U.S. officials are investigating a Sunday rocket attack targeting a base where about 900 American troops are deployed to help local forces fight the remnants of the Islamic State terrorist group.

At least three 107mm rockets targeted the Green Village base in northeast Syria but failed to strike U.S. or coalition forces or equipment, according to U.S. Central Command.

A fourth rocket was later found at the launch point, about three miles from the base, officials said.

Central Command has yet to identify who was behind the failed rocket attack. Green Village in the past has been the target of similar attacks that have been linked to Iran-backed militias.

“Attacks like this risk both the lives of innocent civilians and important infrastructure due to their indiscriminate nature,” Army Maj. Gen. John Brennan, commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, said following an Aug. 16 strike on the Green Village.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.