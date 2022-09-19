The Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington is offering a $7,500 reward for anyone who has information on the whereabouts of four allegedly kidnapped puppies.

HRC said that the pups went missing sometime in late August when the animal welfare organization received a call about a dog tied to a poll on Crittenden Street NE.

That dog was Godiva, a labrador mix that was malnourished and pregnant when HRC originally took her in in mid-July.

Godiva gave birth to a seven-puppy litter in early August while in HRC’s care, and the organization said that she and the pups were then transferred to a foster home that could better accommodate them during the critical eight- to 10-week window when the puppies are first born.

Once the organization was notified later that month that Godiva had been abandoned, it began searching for the six missing puppies from her litter.

Three of the seven-puppy litter — Glitter, Aries and Link — were reunited last week with their mother.

“While we take a sigh of relief each time one of Godiva’s puppies is brought in, we’re worried sick over the four puppies who are still missing and who desperately need to be with their mother during this critical developmental period,” HRC said in a statement.

Glitter was found in a home on North Capitol Street NE after the Metropolitan Police Department executed a search warrant seeking the puppies, according to The Washington Post.

Aries was returned to HRC after someone who had purchased him from a gas station saw the bulletin about returning the pup for additional care. The owners of Link saw the same news reports and also returned their puppy to HRC for more care.

Link will be returned to the new owners once he is old enough, according to the report.

HRC believes the other puppies were sold or given to unsuspecting buyers. If those owners aren’t able to return the pups to HRC for more care, the organization warned that the puppies “will be at risk.”

