CNN White House correspondent John Harwood announced Friday that it would be his last day at the cable news network, the latest high-profile departure under new CEO Chris Licht.

Mr. Harwood wrote on Twitter that he’s been “lucky to serve the best in American media,” in a career that has included stints at CNBC, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times.

A CNN spokesperson told Adweek that “We appreciate John’s work covering the White House, and we wish him all the best.”

personal news:



today’s my last day at CNN



proud of the work



thanks to my colleagues



i’ve been lucky to serve the best in American media - St. Petersburg Times, WSJ, NYT, the NBC family, CNN



look forward to figuring out what’s next — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 2, 2022

Mr. Harwood’s departure comes just weeks after CNN axed “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter with the show itself. Chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin also has left the network recently.

Mr. Licht took over at CNN in the spring after Warner Bros. and Discovery merged in April.

