Former President Donald Trump on Friday accused President Biden of suffering from dementia after the man who defeated him in 2020 characterized the pro-Trump strain of Republican politics as a threat to democracy.

In a prime-time speech from Philadelphia, Mr. Biden late Thursday said the upcoming midterm elections are a battle for “the soul of America” and that Mr. Trump and the Make America Great Again movement are a threat to the nation’s rule of law, global standing and civil rights.

Mr. Trump wasn’t happy.

“Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! If he doesn’t want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn’t, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social, the platform he launched after getting kicked off Twitter.

During his speech, Mr. Biden accused so-called “MAGA Republicans” of refusing to recognize free and fair elections, talking about violence in response to political policies they don’t like and working to thwart “the will of the people.”

Mr. Biden also tore into Trump loyalists for refusing to accept the outcome of the 2020 election and said democracy cannot survive under their belief system.

“I will not let the will of the American people be overturned by wild conspiracy theories and baseless, evidence-free claims of fraud. I will not stand by and watch elections in this country stolen by people who simply refuse to accept that they lost,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Trump, who faces intense legal scrutiny over sensitive government documents discovered at his Florida estate, interpreted Mr. Biden’s comments as a threat.

“If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force,” Mr. Trump wrote. “He must be insane, or suffering from late-stage dementia!”

Mr. Trump has flirted with launching a 2024 presidential bid earlier than usual to try and combat the unflattering headlines around his legal jeopardy and actions before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Some Republicans have urged him to wait until after the midterms so candidates can focus on the economy and other vulnerabilities for Mr. Biden and his party.

• Jeff Mordock contributed to this report.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.