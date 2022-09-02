Two-thirds of Americans say the nation’s democracy is in danger of collapse, according to a recent poll that finds a growing share feel that way and party affiliation isn’t a factor.

The Quinnipiac University Poll issued earlier this week found Americans, 67% to 29%, felt democracy was on the brink, a 9-point increase from a similar poll in January that registered a 58%-37% split.

Worries were shared evenly across parties. Pollsters found that 69% of Republicans and 69% of Democrats feared democracy was in danger of collapse, and 66% of independents felt that way. At least 60% of people in every age group were worried about democracy’s future.

“In a rare moment of agreement, Americans coalesce around an ominous concern. Democracy, the bedrock of the nation, is in peril,” said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy.

The findings were published shortly before President Biden delivered a prime-time speech about the “soul” of America. He said former President Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again movement are a threat to the nation’s rule of law, global standing and civil rights.

Democrats are worried about the lasting appeal within the GOP of Mr. Trump’s unproven claims the 2020 election was rigged. Also, there are a number of state-level GOP candidates who both share those doubts about 2020 and could oversee future elections.

Trump-aligned Republicans, meanwhile, have accused Mr. Biden of attempting to control the flow of political information on social media and politicizing the FBI to knock Mr. Trump out of the picture before the next presidential election.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.