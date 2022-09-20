President Biden’s interview with “60 Minutes” gave the venerable CBS news program its highest ratings in years, but it still wasn’t enough to topple “Sunday Night Football,” according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen company.

Roughly 10 million people spent Sunday night watching Mr. Biden on “60 Minutes,” but that was only good enough to be the fifth most watched television program for the week of Sept. 12-18.

The four highest-rated shows were all NFL games, including NBC’s presentation of the Chicago Bears vs. the Green Bay Packers, which aired directly opposite Mr. Biden’s interview.

The Bears-Packers game was the highest-rated program of the week, scoring nearly 20 million viewers. NBC’s football pre-game show that ran against a portion of Mr. Biden’s interview attracted roughly 14.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Mr. Biden’s appearance on “60 Minutes” was only the non-football game to appear among the eight highest-rated shows during the seven-day stretch.

Although Mr. Biden was no match for the NFL, he did help boost the ratings for “60 Minutes,” which has been on the air since 1968.

In the spring, the news magazine averaged roughly 7.6 million viewers and was the highest-rated prime-time program for five out of nine weeks at the beginning of this year.

The interview with Mr. Biden was the first the president had with an American TV journalist in nearly seven months. The last time, Mr. Biden did a network television interview was on Feb. 10 with NBC News.

