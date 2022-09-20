An unidentified boater off the coast of Louisiana was arrested last week on charges of shooting at a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.

The Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS) said that its Eighth District watchstanders first received a distress signal early Thursday morning from a 40-foot sailboat about 75 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

An MH-60 aircrew responded to the scene and attempted to lower a radio down to the ship when the crew noticed a person aiming “what appeared to be a firearm at the helicopter,” according to the Coast Guard.

Crew members then heard objects striking the aircraft and immediately left the area.

Once they got back to Air Station New Orleans, the Coast Guard said that the markings on the helicopter’s rotors were consistent with impacts from bullets fired from a gun.

The person was taken into custody without incident Friday by a team of CGIS officers, who were assisted by FBI agents.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.