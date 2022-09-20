Daryl Harrison, who claimed to be a Ghanaian prince and a prophet, was convicted on ten fraud-related counts by a federal jury Friday night.

From 2014 to September 2020, Harrison defrauded at least 14 victims for more than $800,000.

Claiming to be a Ghanaian prince and prophet with the surname Attipoe, Harrison told victims he had direct connections to lucrative mining and trucking companies in Africa.

Harrison also claimed to be a minister, using Power House of Prayer Ministries operating out of southwestern Ohio and Parker, Colorado, as a front organization.

Investors were promised a 28% to 33% return by Harrison. Many of the victims were members of the Power House of Prayer congregation.

Harrison “routinely withdrew thousands of dollars in cash from the Ministries bank accounts shortly after receiving investments,” the money being used “to rent a house in Colorado, purchase luxury vehicles, airplane tickets, hotel accommodations and rental cars,” according to the Justice Department.

Once Harrison acquired the money, investors were left high and dry.

Harrison “failed to provide investors with interest payments, routinely terminated all communications with investors, ignored individual investor inquiries, and ignored demands from investors seeking the return of investment monies,” his May 2020 indictment reads, according to CNN.

Harrison will be sentenced at a later date on his 10 counts of mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and witness tampering.

He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

