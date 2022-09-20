Pop music legend Elton John will perform Friday at the White House for a special concert on the South Lawn to honor “everyday history-makers,” the Biden administration announced Tuesday.

The event, titled “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,” will celebrate “the unifying and healing power of music.” President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend the event and offer remarks.

Mr. John will perform for an audience that will include teachers, nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, students, LGBTQ+ advocates and others.

The performance comes after James Taylor performed at the White House last week to kick off the celebration of Mr. Biden’s Inflation Reduction Law.

Mr. John’s performance is part of the activities returning to the White House as the nation continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions. In December, the White House hosted a concert featuring a slew of musicians, including Andrea Bocelli, Camila Cabello, Eric Church, the Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix and Billy Porter. That event was pre-recorded.

