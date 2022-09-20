He rose to prominence as the smooth, English-fluent mouthpiece of Iran’s theocratic regime. He went toe to toe on Twitter with former President Donald Trump, and built deep connections with power players on the American political left who want a softer U.S. policy toward Tehran.

But former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has largely gone underground since “retiring” from politics last year and ending his eight-year run as Iran’s chief diplomat. Formerly an outsized presence on social media, Mr. Zarif has tweeted just six times this year, pulling back from public discourse even as his country’s high-stakes negotiations with the Biden administration over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal hang by a thread.

His absence from those talks, and from this week’s United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, looms large, as foreign policy analysts say no other Iranian figure comes close to matching Mr. Zarif’s public-relations skill or his personal relationships with influential Americans.

“Javad Zarif has kept a very low profile. He’s not in the headlines. He does not give interviews,” said Alex Vatanka, Iran program director at the Middle East Institute. “He’s not making statements. He’s not critiquing the negotiations going on today, not as far as I know.”

He’s “not shaping any debates,” Mr. Vatanka said in an interview. “I suspect that’s because he wants to be left alone.”

At the U.N. this week, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will not have Mr. Zarif by his side. As the head of Iran’s foreign ministry under Mr. Raisi’s more moderate predecessor, Hassan Rouhani, Mr. Zarif was once a ubiquitous presence at the U.N. gathering, particularly in the years leading up to the signing of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). That deal limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for economic sanctions relief, but was repudiated by Mr. Trump in 2018. The Biden administration is aiming to revive the pact, though talks have dragged on for nearly two years without an agreement.

Mr. Raisi and President Biden will both be at the U.N. this week, but the Iranian leader on Sunday shot down the prospects for a face-to-face meeting, casting more doubt that the two sides will be able to overcome domestic headwinds on both sides and reach a deal.

“I don’t believe having a meeting or a talk with [Mr. Biden] will be beneficial,” the hard-line Iranian president said in an interview with “60 Minutes.”

“The new administration in the U.S, they claim that they are different from the Trump administration,” he said. “They have said it in their messages to us, but we haven’t witnessed any changes in reality.”

Specialists say Mr. Raisi and Iran’s new foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, maintain close ties with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which the Pentagon says is directly linked to militias that regularly target American troops stationed in Iraq and Syria. The Justice Department last month also charged an IRGC member with attempting to pay for the assassination of former Trump-era White House National Security Adviser John Bolton and other prominent U.S. officials.

Unlike Mr. Zarif — who bemoaned the IRGC’s power over Iranian politics in leaked audio recordings that surfaced last year — the new leaders in Tehran “have zero independence” from the IRGC, Mr. Vatanka said, and seem to have little flexibility in political negotiations with the West.

There’s also little evidence that Mr. Amir-Abdollahian has the willingness or the ability to hold back-channel talks with American decision-makers, which had become a central pillar of Mr. Zarif’s brand of diplomacy.

While a key figure in Iran’s official business at the U.N., Mr. Zarif also became famous — or perhaps infamous — for holding clandestine meetings with powerful American liberals at or near U.N. headquarters. Arguably the most controversial of those came in 2018, when Mr. Zarif reportedly met with former Secretary of State John Kerry in New York, shortly before Mr. Trump formally pulled the U.S. out of the JCPOA.

Mr. Kerry, who served as the Obama administration’s secretary of state during the initial nuclear deal negotiations with Mr. Zarif, defended the meetings with the Iranian foreign minister. Later in 2018, he told radio host Hugh Hewitt that he was trying to find out “what Iran might be willing to do in order to change the dynamic in the Middle East for the better.” He admitted to speaking several times with Mr. Zarif during Mr. Trump’s time in office.

‘His second home’

His relationship with Mr. Kerry is just one example of what some national security sources say is Mr. Zarif’s clear influence in U.S. political circles backing a more accommodating policy with Tehran, despite the reservations of U.S. allies such as Israel and Saudi America. While he’s gone dark publicly, Mr. Zarif still retains a loud voice behind the scenes, they say, and is attempting to shape the political discourse through his relationships with foreign policy insiders at U.S. think tanks and in other corners of society.

“Zarif appears to be playing a very quiet, background role of both public messaging and relationship maintenance. He is not a strategist, he is a propagandist,” one former U.S. official told the Washington Times. “While Raisi wanted to clean house of anyone tied to the JCPOA … [Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei] understands his utility in paralyzing Europe from returning to a pressure track and sending messages to the U.S. echo chamber to guide the information war.”

Such a contention is difficult to prove. But some former U.S. officials argue that Iran’s religious leadership may be encouraging, or at least passively allowing, Mr. Zarif to keep alive relationships he built with U.S. and European diplomats. Such relationships could provide a useful backchannel for negotiations.

If that’s true, Mr. Zarif seems uniquely qualified for the role. His understanding of Western politics began long before he served as Iran’s ambassador to the UN from 2005 to 2007 and later during his eight years as foreign minister. Mr. Zarif left Tehran to attend college in the U.S. His education includes both a masters degree and Ph.D. in international studies from the University of Denver.

“The U.S. to him is his second home,” said Mr. Vatanka, the Middle East Institute analyst.

Mr. Zarif also proved especially adept at using social media to promote his point of view and to push a pro-Iran, often anti-Israel message. One of the most notable instances came in January 2020, just weeks after a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s IRGC.

In a Twitter post, Mr. Trump specifically referenced Mr. Zarif, saying that the “Iranian foreign minister” wanted to revive talks with the U.S. but wanted economic sanctions removed.

“No thanks!” the U.S. president said.

Mr. Zarif shot back directly at Mr. Trump.

“@realdonaldtrump is better advised to base his foreign policy comments & decisions on facts, rather than @FoxNews headlines or his Farsi translators,” Mr. Zarif tweeted on Jan. 25, 2020.

So far in 2022, Mr. Zarif has tweeted just six times and just once since April. Those tweets have included support for JCPOA negotiations and criticisms of U.S.-Israeli policies.

On Jan. 1, he mourned the death of Soleimani while taking shots at Mr. Trump and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“2 years ago, I lost a friend, Iran a hero & the world a champion in fighting terrorism. To those in denial, Trump’s true colors were on full display only a year later in US Capitol,” he said in his Twitter post. “The world needs brave fighters like #Soleimani — not coward warmongers like Trump, Netanyahu & Co.”

• Ben Wolfgang can be reached at bwolfgang@washingtontimes.com.