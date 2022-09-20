Two cameras will be installed in each of New York City’s subway cars, in order to deter rising crime rates, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

Public officials had one message for would-be criminals on New York City trains — to be wary of the long arm of the law.

“You think Big Brother is watching you on the subways? You’re absolutely right. Smile, you’re on camera,” Ms. Hochul said at a press conference announcing the upgrades.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority CEO Janno Lieber concurred, telling Bloomberg News that “we’re going to have pictures of you, and the NYPD is going to find you. You will be caught.”

About 3,800 cameras will also be installed in some 130 subway stations across New York City. The station upgrades and 5,400 camera installations are enabled by $2 million in federal grant money to the MTA.

The rest of the cars will be upgraded through the state’s Subway Action Plan, with 7,310 cameras for 3,655 cars. The funding allotted to those purchases is $3.5 million.

“I am proud that we will be installing cameras on all subway cars - expanding our security capabilities, deterring crime, and providing our law enforcement with support,” Ms. Hochul said.

Once installation starts, 200 existing cars will receive their cameras per month, with installation scheduled to be completed sometime in 2025. Furthermore, new R211 subway cars arriving in 2023 will come with cameras already installed.

“The NYPD already uses existing MTA cameras, with great success, to solve crimes,” New York City Police Department Keechant Sewell said.

“The installation of additional MTA cameras covering the entire fleet of subway cars will further our investigatory capabilities and enhance our ability to provide effective, efficient public safety both below and above ground,” he said.

Cameras are already installed in other rail systems operated by the MTA, with all Metro-North and 90% of Long Island Railroad cars equipped with cameras.

