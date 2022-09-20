Border patrol agents found two young brothers at the border Tuesday, saying they had been “abandoned” by their parents who turned them over to a group of people to make their way into the U.S.

The boys, ages 2 and 6, are from Guatemala.

Agents said they had their names and contact information for someone in the U.S. written on their T-shirts.

That contact information is common for young children, whose parents send them alone to the border, confident that Biden administration officials will complete the smuggling journey by delivering the kids to those contacts.

Often the contacts are in the country illegally themselves, but they are allowed to become sponsors for the children without fear of being deported.

The children were part of a group of 18 migrants nabbed at 6:30 a.m. near La Grulla, Texas.

The children were screened by a Border Patrol emergency medical technician and found to be in good health.

