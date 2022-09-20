Basketball star Kyrie Irving ripped as insufficient the latest moves Tuesday by New York Mayor Eric Adams to undo COVID-19 mandates.

The Brooklyn Nets All-Star, who played fewer than 30 games last season because of the city’s vaccination rules, called the continuation of any mandates a human-rights violation.

“If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired,” he said on Twitter.

“This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one [of] the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history,” Mr. Irving maintained.

If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired. ♾🤞🏾



This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) September 20, 2022

Mr. Adams announced Tuesday that he’s ending the city’s private employer vaccine mandate, which limited Mr. Irving to six home games last season in the Nets’ indoor arena and even that only because the city loosened it for entertainers late in the season.

But the mayor kept the mandate for city workers.

In an interview that aired Sunday, President Biden said that the pandemic stage of COVID-19 was over.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.