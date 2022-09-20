A deluge of Paddington Bears has been left at royal memorial sites to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Hundreds of mourners began leaving their own Paddingtons at London’s Green and Hyde parks following the queen’s death on Sept. 8, according to the Daily Mail.

However, the bears don’t hold up well in the elements, prompting royal officials to request that visitors leave floral tributes, instead. That hasn’t dissuaded anyone, according to the outlet, so organizers are not collecting the toys before figuring out what’s next for them.

“We will store any teddies and [artifacts] that have been left and will work closely with our partners to agree what we do with them over the next few months with discretion and sensitivity,” a Royal Parks spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

Paddington is based on the character created by British children’s novelist Michael Bond.

The bear who sports a blue peacoat and a red hat was already a favorite symbol of the British but became fondly associated with the monarch after the beloved bear appeared in a skit with the queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebration in June.

In the two-minute video, Paddington guzzles tea in front of the queen, before offering a spare marmalade sandwich to make up for his poor table manners.

Elizabeth cheekily replied that she also keeps a marmalade sandwich in her bag “for later.”

