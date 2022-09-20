A pilot flying in an aerial race near Reno, Nevada, died after his plane crashed.

Aaron Hogue died Sunday when his L-29 Super Delfin hit the ground, according to multiple outlets. He was on the third of six laps of the jet gold race in the Reno Air Racing Association’s Stihl National Championship Air Races.

“While we cannot change this tragedy, I would ask everybody to think, pray and honor Aaron for his passion for life and certainly his passion for air racing,” Fred Telling, CEO and chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association, said at a Monday news conference, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

Mr. Telling said that Mr. Hogue’s family was present and witnessed the crash, which took place about three miles from the spectator stands.

The air racing association originally confirmed the death in a tweet Sunday, but it did not identify Mr. Hogue as the deceased. The association said then, “There will be an investigation conducted by NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) and the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration).”

Pilot, Aaron Hogue, dies after his plane crashes and bursts into flames during the championship round of the Reno Air Races. The crash happened on lap 3 of 6 during the Jet Gold Race. pic.twitter.com/oLyO8HdNd4 — Shahryar Sultan (@Shahryar_Sultan) September 19, 2022

Mr. Hogue was named Reno Air Races Rookie of the Year in 2021.

According to his bio on RacingJets.com, Mr. Hogue had logged more than 2,300 flight hours in a variety of aircraft

He was the owner of Hogue Inc., which mainly sold firearm accessories and knives.

