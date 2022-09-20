The streaming service Fox Nation has signed comedian Roseanne Barr to produce and perform in a comedy special debuting early next year, nearly five years after her dramatic exit from network television over a controversial tweet.

“A Roseanne Comedy Special,” the comedian’s first stand-up special in 16 years, is expected to debut in the first quarter of 2023, said Fox Nation president Jason Klarman in a Tuesday press release.

“Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other. Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans,” Mr. Klarman said. “We are thrilled to add her comedy special exclusively to the Fox Nation catalog.”

The one-hour show “will feature Ms. Barr’s signature comedic take on a variety of topics, with no subject off limits,” adding to the subscription streaming service’s portfolio of entertainment and lifestyle content.

Other exclusive content on Fox Nation includes “Duck Family Treasure,” “Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back,” and “Yellowstone: One-Fifty” with Kevin Costner.

The release did not mention the uproar over her May 2018 tweet calling former Obama White House advisor Valerie Jarrett a combination of the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes,” which prompted ABC to cancel the smash spin-off of her long-running “Roseanne” sitcom.

The show was brought back after being rebranded “The Conners,” the name of her sitcom family, without Ms. Barr. The reboot has run for four seasons and was picked up in May by ABC for a fifth season.

Ms. Barr deleted and apologized for the tweet, calling it a “bad joke,” and saying it was meant to be political and not racist. She also said she did not know Ms. Jarrett is Black.

