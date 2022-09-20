Californians won’t have to worry about their marijuana habit outside of work affecting their job status, thanks to a law taking effect in 2024.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law Sunday that “protects Californians from employment discrimination based on their use of cannabis off-the-clock and away from the workplace,” according to a press release from the governor’s office.

The law specifically prohibits employers from using hair, blood, urine or other fluid tests to screen workers for marijuana use and making hiring or firing decisions based on those results. The law takes effect Jan. 1, 2024.

The text of Assemblymember Bill Quirk’s bill does allow some jobs to still test for cannabis use at the workplace, such as those who work in construction and those requiring a federal background investigation or clearance.

“I am happy to say my bill AB 2188 was signed by the [Gov. Newsom on Sunday],” Mr. Quirk tweeted on Monday. “Thank you to the advocates and sponsors for your continued support. I applaud the Governor for his commitment to redress the harms of cannabis prohibition. This reform is long overdue.”

