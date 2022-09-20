Former President Donald Trump used the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday to take a swipe at President Biden, this time mocking his seating position more than a dozen rows back in Westminster Abbey.

“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” Mr. Trump said on Truth Social, the platform he launched after being kicked off Twitter. “However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries. If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there—and our Country would be much different than it is right now!”

Mr. Biden reportedly sat behind Polish President Andrzej Duda and first lady Jill Biden was seated near the Swiss leader.

“In Real Estate, like in Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!!!” Mr. Trump said.

The funeral was limited to active heads of state, so Mr. Trump did not have a chance to make it onto the guest list.

Mr. Trump has used his social media platform in recent weeks to boast about his relationship with the long-serving British monarch in between complaints about Mr. Biden and a number of investigations into him.

Former first lady Melania Trump posted pictures of the Trumps and the queen, saying: “We are grateful for your strength, grace, and dedication for over seven decades. I will always treasure the time we spent together.”

