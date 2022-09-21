The Federal Reserve raised a key interest rate again Wednesday by three-quarters of a percentage point, risking job losses and a deeper economic slowdown as the central bank tries to reduce inflation that is running near historic highs.

Fed officials also signaled that still another significant rate increase is likely in November, saying that “ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate.”

“Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures,” the Fed’s Open Market Committee said in a statement.

Stocks, which had been trading higher Wednesday, turned negative after the announcement.

It was the third straight three-quarter-point hike by the Fed, moving its benchmark interest rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest level since 2008. The action came after inflation in August ticked up to 8.3%, near a 40-year high, despite gas prices dropping from record highs this summer.

The Fed is trying to reduce inflation nearer to its target goal of 2%. The consumer price index, a measure of the price for everyday goods such as gasoline, groceries and rent, increased 0.1% in August from the previous month despite expectations that prices would fall.

The central bank’s latest rate hike comes just days after President Biden downplayed the impact of inflation in a nationally televised interview.

“For the last several months, it hasn’t spiked, it is just barely, it’s been basically even,” Mr. Biden said on “60 Minutes.”

Hiking interest rates results in higher rates for consumer and business loans, which forces employers to cut back on spending and hiring, and slows the economy. Total economic output contracted slightly in the first two quarters of this year.

Along with the Fed’s rate hikes, home mortgage rates have nearly doubled from one year ago, to more than 6%.

