The House Jan. 6 special committee has scheduled a public hearing for Sept. 28, the panel formally announced Wednesday.

The midday appearance will offer committee members a final chance before the November midterms to publicize its findings from the yearlong probe into former President Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, Mississippi Democrat and the panel chairman, had told reporters a day earlier that the next public hearing would likely be the panel’s last, barring additional findings.

Committee members say they will present new evidence not yet shared with the public during the hearing.

The panel held a series of eight public grillings over the summer and has teased the release of a final report ahead of the midterms.

