President Biden is set to announce more than $2.9 billion in new global humanitarian assistance during an address to the U.N General Assembly on Wednesday.

The new funding adds to the $6.9 billion in humanitarian and food assistance committed by the administration to deal with global food supply chain disruptions and skyrocketing fertilizer costs exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and multiyear droughts in Africa.

Mr. Biden will announce another $2 billion in food security program funding through the U.S. Agency for International Development, $783 million in global development assistance through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Millennium Challenge Corporation, and a $150 million contribution to the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program.

He is set to address the 77th U.N. General Assembly in New York as global leaders grapple with deepening global crises from the war in Ukraine to spiking cost of living and food shortages.

U.S. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in his introductory remarks Tuesday that “our world is in peril.”

“We are gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction,” he said before calling on world leaders to unite in addressing the myriad of problems facing the globe.

During his address to world leaders, Mr. Biden is expected to talk about how the world can confront Russia’s war in Ukraine, address global humanitarian crises, and strengthen the U.N.’s charter.

