A North Dakota man had admitted to hitting and killing with his car a teen who he said was associated with a “Republican extremist group.”

Shannon Brandt, 41, called 911 around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to report that he fatally struck 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson in an alleyway with his car after the two had a political dispute at a street festival in McHenry, according to court documents cited by InForum.

Ellingson was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to an affidavit cited by Townhall.com.

Mr. Brandt has been charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly accident, per Townhall.com

He was released Tuesday after posting a $50,000 bond.

During the 911 call, Mr. Brandt told dispatchers that Ellingson was part of a “Republican extremist group” and accused the teen of calling people to come confront Mr. Brandt after their argument.

Prosecutors claim Ellingson had called his mother to tell her to come rescue him because Mr. Brandt was chasing the teen through the streets, according to InForum.

Ellingson was dead by the time his mother arrived.

Authorities said that Mr. Brandt was drunk when he hit and killed Ellingson with his SUV.

“We do not know of any witnesses,” North Dakota Highway Patrol Capt. Bryan Niewind told InForum. “We are still making attempts to interview potential witnesses from the street dance, people that were present prior to the crash happening.”

TownHall.com also reported that Mr. Brandt began scrubbing his social media after being released on bond.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.