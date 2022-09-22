Former President Donald Trump revealed a softer side during his latest interview with Sean Hannity, whom he said had been too hard on President Biden.

Late in the second hour of the interview, which aired Wednesday and Thursday night on the Fox News Channel show “Hannity,” the host told Mr. Trump that Mr. Biden couldn’t handle such a lengthy wide-ranging interview.

“Joe doesn’t even know it’s Wednesday,” Mr. Hannity said.

Mr. Trump’s surprise rejoinder: “I hope he does. For the sake of this country, I hope he does.”

A surprised Mr. Hannity then recalled that the former president had once told him he was being too tough on Mr. Biden, though he didn’t say exactly when or why.

“It was too tough,” Mr. Trump said, also choosing not to elaborate.

“I will say this. Forget politics … I want somebody that is a great leader, I want somebody that can stand toe to toe with President Xi” Jinping of China to be in office and protect American interests, Mr. Trump said.

“We need our sharpest people” in office, Mr. Trump said. “I would rather have him succeed incredibly … I want to see what’s good for the country.”

