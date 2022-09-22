A Houston-area law enforcement official was arrested Wednesday as part of an undercover prostitution sting carried out by a local sheriff’s office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Brian Harris, who had worked at the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office since 2017, was one of 14 suspects arrested at a hotel during the operation. He was charged with solicitation of prostitution, a felony in Texas.

A spokesman for the Precinct 5 Constable’s Office said that Mr. Harris was fired immediately upon the department learning of his arrest, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The newspaper reported that Harris joined Precinct 5 after retiring from the Houston Police Department, where he was a homicide detective for more than 20 years.

