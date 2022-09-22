Retail giant Target is gearing up for the holidays with plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers, the company announced Thursday.

Once Target’s current employees have the opportunity to adjust their holiday hours and schedules, these 100,000 seasonal workers will have the opportunity to pick up hours. The hiring surge amid a historically tight U.S. labor market that has left many employers scrambling to attract qualified workers, but also as rising interest rates and economic uncertainty have left many retailers unsure how strong the 2022 holiday buying rush will be.

The Minneapolis-based company hired the same amount of seasonal workers in 2021. Rival Walmart said this week it only plans to hire 40,000 seasonal holiday workers, down from some previous years.

The retailer is also getting an early start on the holiday push with its Target Deal Days promotion from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, with markdowns offered both in stores and online. Purchases made during the October deal days will be eligible for Target’s price match guarantee through Christmas Eve.

