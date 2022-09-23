OAKLAND, Calif. — An attempted robbery of an armored car in Oakland on Friday left one person dead and two others injured, including a Brink’s employee, police said.

Reports of a shooting sent officers to a parking lot outside an auto parts store at about 2 p.m., where they found two people with gunshot wounds, police said.

One died at the scene and the other, a Brink’s employee, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said.

A third person - an innocent bystander who was struck by gunfire - went separately to a hospital, police said.

Witnesses told KTVU-TV that they heard as many as 20 gunshots.

Authorities said a white car with several people inside was involved in the shooting.

“We are looking for information and video related to that vehicle and to those individuals in that vehicle. We’re trying to identify them as well,” Armstrong said.

He said the FBI is involved in the investigation.

Brink’s told KPIX-TV that the company was working with law enforcement and didn’t have any information to share.

It was the sixth deadly shooting in Oakland this week and the 92nd homicide of the year. Armstrong asked the public to come forward with information to help solve the recent killings.

“We also ask the community to continue to get rid of the guns that continue to plague our community,” the chief said.