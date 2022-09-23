A federal judge approved a $230 million class-action settlement by the owners of a pipeline responsible for a 2015 oil spill off the California coast.

Around 142,800 gallons of crude oil spilled into the sea from the rupture in the corroded Plains All American Pipeline, L.P pipeline, blackening beaches and killing coastal wildlife, according to The Associated Press.

It was the worst California coastal oil spill since 1969, AP reported.

“Due to failed maintenance and extensive pipeline corrosion, Plains was found criminally liable in 2018 for the oil spill. The spill devastated the fishing industry and polluted coastal properties from Santa Barbara County to Los Angeles County,” the Capello & Noël law firm, which represented some of the plaintiffs, said in a statement.

The company did not admit liability in Tuesday’s settlement but has agreed to pay $230 million to the fishermen and coastal property owners harmed by the spill. The company also paid to clean up the spill and paid another $60 million to settle federal allegations that it violated safety laws.

People who believe that they are entitled to class compensation from the suit have until Oct. 31 to file a claim.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has not yet responded to a request for comment.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.