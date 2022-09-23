A new poll released Thursday revealed that 67% of voters believe former President Trump had top secret and other classified materials at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The poll, by Marquette University Law School, also found that 33% of voters believe Mr. Trump was not storing classified materials at Mar-a-Lago.

A whopping 61% of Republicans said Mr. Trump did not have classified documents at his residence, compared to 39% of Republicans who say he did.

The poll also found that 65% of those surveyed who identified as independent believe Mr. Trump had classified materials, while 34% did not.

Among Democrats, 93% of those surveyed said Mr. Trump had government documents, while 7% did not.

Still, another recent poll found that the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into whether Mr. Trump mishandled classified materials doesn’t appear to have dented the public’s view of him.

Overall, 44% of voters view Mr. Trump favorably and 54% view him unfavorably, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released Thursday.

That is roughly the same level of support for Mr. Trump as in July, when the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 held prime-time television hearings.

The poll was taken after the Mar-a-Lago raid but before New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil suit against Mr. Trump and his sons alleging corrupt business practices.

The survey was conducted Sept. 7-14, interviewing 1,448 adults across the country, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

However, the poll also found that 51% of voters thought Mr. Trump had committed serious federal crimes, compared with 38% of voters who thought he had not.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.