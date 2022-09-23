Key aides to former President Donald Trump are reportedly launching a political action committee, MAGA Inc., to boost preferred candidates in the midterms and establish a framework if Mr. Trump decides to run for the White House in 2024.

An existing Trump-related entity, Save America PAC, has $100 million in reserve that can be transferred to the new PAC and provide the type of cash infusion that national Republicans have been seeking in a midterm season that’s been unexpectedly challenging, according to Politico, which reported the creation of the new group.

“President Trump is committed to saving America, and Make America Great Again, Inc. will ensure that is achieved at the ballot box in November and beyond,” Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said.

Mr. Budowich will play a key role in overseeing the PAC while Chris LaCivita, a veteran Republican operative, will be the super PAC’s chief strategist, and Tony Fabrizio, a Trump pollster, who worked on his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, will oversee polling, the report said.

Mr. Trump is dealing with a number of legal headwinds, but he is openly mulling another bid for the White House.

The success of his hand-picked candidates in the midterms could determine whether he remains an important catalyst for the GOP or a drag on the party’s future.

Super PACs can spend unlimited amounts on campaigns, so MAGA Inc. would pivot toward being a key buttress for Mr. Trump’s personal bid if he decides to run.

