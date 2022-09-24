Bars in D.C. will be able to stay open all day and serve alcohol 22 hours a day during the 2022 World Cup, thanks to a resolution passed by the D.C. Council on Tuesday.

The quadrennial global soccer competition, being held from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18, is taking place in Qatar, which is seven hours ahead of the District. For avid fans to watch, establishments would need to operate unorthodox hours.

“This event takes place every four years and is a Super-Bowl-type sporting event for soccer fans,” the text of the resolution states.

Bars, breweries, and restaurants planning to take advantage of all-night business will have to register with the Alcohol Beverage Control Board, pay a $100 fee and inform the Metropolitan Police Department of their decision at least three days before the tournament kicks off on Nov. 20.

Qualifying bars will be allowed to keep their doors open all day and night, but will only be able to serve alcohol for 22 hours, from 6 a.m. to 4 a.m.

