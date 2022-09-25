A dog was found in a plastic tote bag that was tossed over the side of a Florida bridge last week, authorities said.

Orange County Animal Services said Thursday in a Facebook post that its officers responded to a call about a tote bag being thrown from the bridge. The caller reported that a dog appeared to be inside the bag.

Authorities confirmed as much when they climbed down the steep embankment to discover a young, beige, female pit bull “that had been thrown away like garbage,” according to its post.

The dog, whose name is Daisy, wasn’t hurt. It was taken to a shelter where it has since been adopted, according to animal services.

“The location where Daisy was dumped is a short drive from the shelter,” the Orange County Animal Services post read. “There are literally hundreds of private rescues that would be willing to take in a sweet and gentle dog for foster or adoption. And yet someone chose instead to commit this act of cruelty.”

