Hurricane Ian strengthened overnight, making Florida uneasy as the storm took an uncertain path toward its western coast.

The National Hurricane Center said Ian, which sustained winds of at least 75 mph, is expected to produce heavy rainfall, flash floods and mudslides in Jamaica and Cuba before potential flooding across the Florida Keys and Florida’s western side and panhandle by Tuesday or Wednesday.

“Ian is expected to be a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico during the middle of this week, but uncertainty in the track and intensity forecasts remains higher than usual,” the center wrote late Sunday.

The center said Floridians should “ensure they have their hurricane plan in place.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican facing reelection in November, urged residents to prepare for power outages and damage.

“Make preparations now,” Mr. DeSantis said Sunday. “The things that you should be prepared with are things like food, water, batteries, medicine, fuel.”

Mr. DeSantis on Friday declared a state of emergency and put the National Guard on standby ahead of potential landfall this week.

