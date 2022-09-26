As the Supreme Court prepares to open its 2022 session next week, the leaker of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade has yet to be identified or punished — more than five months after the unprecedented breach.

Court watchers from both sides of the aisle say the perpetrator has changed the course of the court — and likely made trust and confidentiality issues more relevant for the institution during this coming term.

Elliot Mincberg, senior fellow at People for the American Way, said the justices will likely stress confidentiality to staff even more than they have in the past during this upcoming year.

“Clearly, there will be even more of a premium on confidentiality than there has been before — and most of them will respect that. The question will be will there be an exception as there was here,” he said.

“The fact that they weren’t able to immediately and swiftly deal with the leaker has already itself caused a lot of damage to the court,” said Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network and a former clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas. “It just undermines the trust within the court and outside the court.”

Ms. Severino said if the leaker is a clerk of one of the justices, that person has avoided being fired because all clerks left after the last term, which ended in June.

But if the leaker is an employee of the court, that represents even more of an urgency to reprimand the individual to avoid future leaks, she said.

“Hopefully we can tamp that down and get back somehow to just the normal collegial, working situation that the Supreme Court has been able to forge despite the differences across ideological lines,” Ms. Severino said.

It has been five full months since the unprecedented leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion overturning national abortion rights and the subsequent probe announced by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.— with no public updates on the manhunt.

Justice Elena Kagan recently suggested there could be an update by the end of September, according to reports, but so far there has been no sign of progress. Over the weekend, retired Justice Stephen G. Breyer told CNN he isn’t aware of any update on the probe, signaling the identity of the leaker may still be unknown.

Chief Justice Roberts tapped Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley days after the leak in May to lead the investigation. A former Army lawyer and colonel who oversees the court grounds and security, Ms. Curley had been in the job less than a year when tasked with the probe.

But observers say she appears to have the right temperament for the unexpected task, and an Associated Press profile described her as “smart, private, apolitical and unlikely to be intimidated.”

Aside from speculation over who leaked the document, legal scholars are still debating whether the leak itself constitutes an actual crime.

Some have said it could be theft of government property or obstruction of justice if the leaker was trying to affect the outcome of the case. Others have said Supreme Court documents aren’t protected by the confidentiality laws that cover other areas of government.

Still, court watchers were aghast when news broke May 2 that the Supreme Court was poised to overturn the decades-old precedent on abortion. It was the first time a full draft opinion had been leaked in the Supreme Court’s 233-year history.

In the draft opinion published by Politico, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. said the question of access to abortion should return to the state legislatures. The news broke months before the court would issue its actual 6-3 ruling.

“The Constitution makes no reference to abortion,” Justice Alito wrote. “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.”

“It’s time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” read the draft opinion, which was dated in February.

Pro-choice protesters were outraged by the leak and began protesting outside the homes of conservative justices, having shared their addresses online. One activist even traveled from California to Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, with plans to assassinate him.

The protests outside the homes of the justices are ongoing, and Ms. Severino said it’s the fault of the leaker.

“That is something that I think we can lay at the feet — at least in the instigation of it — [of] the person who started that leak,” she said.

And the leak did not count as disinformation: Justice Alito’s official opinion ultimately closely mirrored the leaked draft opinion.

A spokesperson from the high court did not respond to a request for comment about the probe.

Mr. Mincberg, of People for the American Way, said he doubts the cases in the upcoming session have as significant of an impact as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned nearly 50 years of precedent under Roe v. Wade protecting national abortion rights.

“Anything can happen, but I think that as high stakes as these current cases have, they are not the same as Roe v. Wade,” he said. “What some might hope is that this was somewhat unique.”

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.