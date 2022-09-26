CHICAGO — A man used a fire escape Monday to infiltrate a Chicago police facility while officers were undergoing a SWAT training exercise and grabbed at least two guns before he was shot and wounded by police, the chief said.

Police Superintendent David Brown said the suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. One officer was taken to the hospital with a sprained ankle.

Brown said the suspect had asked where to go to retrieve personal property at the facility on Chicago’s West Side before entering the building in Homan Square by the fire escape. He was seen on video leaving the facility and then returning to infiltrate it.